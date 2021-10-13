Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.44 ($160.51).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

HLAG traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €175.60 ($206.59). 29,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is €203.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €178.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €49.95 ($58.76) and a 12-month high of €235.60 ($277.18). The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

