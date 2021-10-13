HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $780.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.79.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 919,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

