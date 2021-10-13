HARD Protocol Price Tops $0.90 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00117770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,070.28 or 1.00113607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.74 or 0.06141057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

