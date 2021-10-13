Hathor Price Tops $0.55 (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $99.62 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00062210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00117202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,835.92 or 0.99010180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.95 or 0.06170769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

