Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.17. Approximately 4,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 495,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.