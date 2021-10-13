Head-To-Head Analysis: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) vs. Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

51.9% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 3.93% 26.92% 7.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 1 2 4 0 2.43

Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $96.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Science Applications International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and Science Applications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.72 $209.00 million $6.27 14.06

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.