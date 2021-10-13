Head-To-Head Analysis: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Upwork and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -5.94% -8.77% -4.85% IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of IKONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of IKONICS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and IKONICS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $373.63 million 19.31 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -297.53 IKONICS $13.43 million 4.14 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

IKONICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Upwork and IKONICS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 1 7 0 2.88 IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than IKONICS.

Summary

Upwork beats IKONICS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

