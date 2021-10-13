Head-To-Head Comparison: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) vs. Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group -56.22% -80.65% -7.46% Starwood Property Trust 42.82% 11.54% 0.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Prime Group and Starwood Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group $524.42 million 0.04 -$219.79 million $4.41 0.19 Starwood Property Trust $1.14 billion 6.45 $331.69 million $1.87 13.59

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Washington Prime Group and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Starwood Property Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Washington Prime Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Washington Prime Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loan, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets, investment business that acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the purpose of selli

