Head-To-Head Contrast: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) versus Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Arko alerts:

This table compares Arko and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02% Weis Markets 2.66% 9.37% 6.04%

Arko has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weis Markets has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and Weis Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.14 68.79 Weis Markets $4.11 billion 0.37 $118.92 million N/A N/A

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arko and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.53%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arko beats Weis Markets on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.