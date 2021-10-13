Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 2,620.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $873.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.