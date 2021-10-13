Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.10 Million in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 277,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

