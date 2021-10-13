Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,290 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

