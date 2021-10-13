Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

