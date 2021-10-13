Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 269.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 69.8% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.