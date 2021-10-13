Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.