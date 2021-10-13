Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTLD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $16.26. 16,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

