Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.95

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 44424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

