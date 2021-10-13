Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 606.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 5,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,174. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

