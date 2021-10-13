Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

HRTX stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

