HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 5.2% Higher

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.03. Approximately 2,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several research analysts have commented on HPK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.