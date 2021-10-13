Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $152.37.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.