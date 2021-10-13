Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 1,641,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,412,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

