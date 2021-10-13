HoDooi Market Capitalization Tops $10.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HoDooi has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00062352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00116922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00074571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,195.36 or 0.99888690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.48 or 0.06147536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

