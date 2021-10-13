Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf cut Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Holcim from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

