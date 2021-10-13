Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,187. The company has a market capitalization of $577.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 3.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

