HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,802 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMST stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

