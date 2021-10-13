Horizon Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $425,080.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $425,080.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00062505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00122632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00076729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,242.64 or 1.00191177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.94 or 0.06195637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

