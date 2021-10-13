Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 235,198 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

