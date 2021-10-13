Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Howard Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

