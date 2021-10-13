Howden Joinery Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30 (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HWDN opened at GBX 869.90 ($11.37) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 932.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 853.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on HWDN. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

