Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 571,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

