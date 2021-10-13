Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

