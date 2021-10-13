Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.98. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 7,659 shares changing hands.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

