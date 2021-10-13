Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.98 ($56.44).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €51.72 ($60.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.80. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -1,374.21.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.