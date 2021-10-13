Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Humana were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $416.08. 32,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,711. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.26.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.