I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $1,880.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.75 or 0.00320283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009454 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,161,834 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.