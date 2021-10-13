Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in September

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of IDKOY stock remained flat at $$13.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Get Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. alerts:

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.