Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in September

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of IDKOY stock remained flat at $$13.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
