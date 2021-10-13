Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $155,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $404.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

