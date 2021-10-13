ImageCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,770.05 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $8,770.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00118645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,837.34 or 1.00180486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.74 or 0.06269325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

