Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMNPQ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product, Bertilimumab, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation.

