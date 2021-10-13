Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMNPQ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.