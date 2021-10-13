ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 6.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. 4,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,226,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734 over the last ninety days. 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

