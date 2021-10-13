Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Acquires 5,000 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe purchased 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe purchased 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $229.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe purchased 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

NYSE ICD traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 26,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,050. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

