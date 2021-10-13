Independence Realty Trust, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

