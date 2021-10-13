Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

ILPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

