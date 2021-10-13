Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Information Services Group stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $364.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

