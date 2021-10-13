Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INGXF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

