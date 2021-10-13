Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Input Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Input Capital Corp. engages in buying and selling canola from western Canadian farmers. It specializes in the sale of canola purchased from farmers to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The company was founded by Douglas A. Emsley, Brad Farquhar and Gord Nystuen on October 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

