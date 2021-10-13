Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,937 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.18. 2,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,725. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.30 and a 1 year high of $246.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

