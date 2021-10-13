Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,975 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,016. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $103.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

