Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,635 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $164,693,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,000 shares of company stock worth $133,921,880. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded up $8.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.47. 65,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,616,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.79. The company has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

